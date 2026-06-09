Banned drug worth Rs 5.6 crore seized at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled an attempt to smuggle nearly 7 kg of Amphetamine concealed inside ‘ladies suits’ carried in a passenger’s baggage at Delhi airport.

According to airport sources, the passenger was travelling on an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru in the early hours of Sunday. The incident took place at Terminal 1.

“Specific intelligence inputs were received regarding the presence of drugs in the passenger’s baggage. During an intensive search, DRI officers recovered an off-white crystalline substance concealed in seven transparent packets hidden inside ladies suits,” a source said.

The recovered substance weighed 6,980 grams. Samples tested positive for Amphetamine using the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) field test kit.

Officials estimated the value of the seized contraband at around Rs 5.6 crore in the illegal market. Amphetamine is a banned psychotropic substance in India and acts as a stimulant affecting the nervous system.