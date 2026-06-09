Cooling room confusion hits Delhi's LNJP heatwave readiness

NEW DELHI: With Delhi witnessing repeated heatwave alerts this summer, hospitals across the capital have been instructed to maintain facilities and protocols for the treatment of heatstroke patients.

However, interactions with frontline staff at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital suggested that awareness regarding these arrangements may not have effectively reached all personnel responsible for guiding patients and attendants.

When enquiries were made regarding the location of a cooling room or heatstroke treatment facility, security personnel initially appeared unaware of any such arrangement and directed visitors to the hospital helpdesk. At the helpdesk, staff members also seemed unfamiliar with the term “cooling room” and were unable to immediately identify where heatstroke patients are treated. They said such patients are taken to the “green area”.

However, the green area is not a dedicated cooling room or heatwave treatment facility. It is the non-critical section of the emergency department where patients with relatively less serious conditions are attended to, while the red area is reserved for critical emergency cases.

The interaction with hospital staff indicated that frontline personnel responsible for guiding visitors were unable to explain the hospital’s heatwave-related arrangements or identify any specific facility meant for heatstroke management.