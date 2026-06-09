Delhi government issues directions to encourage students failing multiple times

NEW DELHI: Following the recent declaration of class IX compartment examination results, the Delhi Government has recognized an urgent need to support students who have failed twice or thrice in Class IX. Observing that many of these students are at risk of discontinuing their education due to a lack of guidance and motivation, the Directorate of Education has issued a new circular to all heads of government schools.

According to the latest circular from the Directorate of Education, school heads are now required to proactively identify students who have failed Class IX more than once.

“The heads must personally invite these students and their parents to the school at a convenient time, ensuring a supportive and non-judgmental environment. The core of the directive is to provide thorough counselling to both students and parents, emphasizing the importance of completing school education and the long-term benefits it brings,” read the circular.

Highlighting the fact that lack of motivation and guidance often leads to students discontinuing their studies, the government via the circular has stressed the need for schools to motivate students to continue their education in regular school settings.

However, if students or parents remain hesitant, the circular instructs school heads to inform them about alternative pathways, particularly the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Project.