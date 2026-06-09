Delhi government issues directions to encourage students failing multiple times

NEW DELHI: Following the recent declaration of class IX compartment examination results, the Delhi Government has recognized an urgent need to support students who have failed twice or thrice in Class IX. Observing that many of these students are at risk of discontinuing their education due to a lack of guidance and motivation, the Directorate of Education has issued a new circular to all heads of government schools.
According to the latest circular from the Directorate of Education, school heads are now required to proactively identify students who have failed Class IX more than once.
“The heads must personally invite these students and their parents to the school at a convenient time, ensuring a supportive and non-judgmental environment. The core of the directive is to provide thorough counselling to both students and parents, emphasizing the importance of completing school education and the long-term benefits it brings,” read the circular.
Highlighting the fact that lack of motivation and guidance often leads to students discontinuing their studies, the government via the circular has stressed the need for schools to motivate students to continue their education in regular school settings.
However, if students or parents remain hesitant, the circular instructs school heads to inform them about alternative pathways, particularly the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Project.
“If students still do not want to continue with the schooling then he/she should be convinced to take immediate admission in class 10 in NIOS. Through the NIOS, the students can directly enroll in Class X, choose subjects according to their strengths including lighter subjects if desired and study at their own pace, thus saving a year and reducing academic pressure,” the circular read.
Mentioning Mathematics as a 'tough subject', the circular stated, “The head of schools must inform the parents that under the NIOS scheme, tough subjects like Maths are not compulsory. Students can opt for lighter subjects of their choice.”
The directorate of education has also said that parents are to be reassured that passing Class X through NIOS makes students eligible to rejoin their parent school for Class XI, ensuring continuity in their educational journey. The circular has highlighted that such interventions can prevent dropouts and help every child complete at least their school education.
However, two days ago, The Government School Teachers’ Association had urged Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood to eliminate restrictions preventing students who pass class 10 through the NIOS from being admitted to class 11 in government schools. They claimed that the current admission policy discriminates against these students.
In a proposal submitted to the minister, the association emphasized that NIOS students are currently barred from enrolling in the science and commerce streams in Delhi government schools, regardless of their academic performance.