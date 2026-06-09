Delhi's Vidhan Sabha to get patrolling track, watchtower to boost security

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to construct a watchtower and a dedicated patrolling track along the boundary wall of the Vidhan Sabha premises in Civil Lines after the recent security breach and multiple hoax bomb calls.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender to this effect. The decision follows a security breach in April, when a masked intruder managed to force entry through one of the assembly’s boundary gates, raising serious concerns over existing safeguards.

“A watchtower and patrolling track will be constructed at the Delhi Assembly as a step to improve overall security arrangements; a tender has been issued for the project,” a PWD official said. According to officials, the PWD will execute the work.

“It has floated a tender for the construction of a watchtower and a patrolling track to improve surveillance and response capabilities within the assembly premises,” said a senior PWD official.

Apart from the breach incident, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had also received bomb threats during the annual budget session earlier this year, adding to the safety concerns of the authorities.

To ensure rapid response within the premises, officials are planning the deployment of a dedicated mobile patrol vehicle capable of swift movement and immediate intervention.

Under the other safety improvements, officials are also working on strengthening of physical infrastructure at access points, making the gate systems robust enough to withstand forceful entry attempts.

Recent lapse

In a major security lapse in April this year, an unidentified car breached the Legislative Assembly premises, ploughing through an iron barricade. The driver briefly stopped inside, sat in Speaker Vijender Gupta’s car to place a bouquet inside it, and fled with his vehicle.