Doctors wait for months for registration, Delhi Medical Association says no full-time registrar

NEW DELHI: “This is really mentally exhausting. I’m studying, working, handling accommodation, loans and everything alone in a foreign country and something as basic as this should not be my reason to worry,” says Dr Megha Sharma (name changed), who moved to the United Kingdom in search of better opportunities in medicine.

Nearly six months later, she is still waiting for her Delhi Medical Association (DMA) registration-related verification, a delay that has already cost her a job opportunity abroad.

What is striking is that she is not alone. Doctors in Delhi are allegedly facing delays of 3 months or more in obtaining fresh registrations, no-objection certificates and good-standing certificates from the DMA, affecting their ability to join jobs, pursue higher studies and secure overseas opportunities.

Several doctors told this newspaper that applications usually processed within days or weeks have remained pending for months. Many attributed the delays to administrative instability within the council following its dissolution in 2025 and repeated changes in key officials.

Under existing regulations, all allopathic doctors practising in Delhi are required to obtain registration from the DMA. The registration number is essential for government appointments, salary processing, higher studies, interstate transfers and international credential verification.