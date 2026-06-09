Doctors wait for months for registration, Delhi Medical Association says no full-time registrar

NEW DELHI: “This is really mentally exhausting. I’m studying, working, handling accommodation, loans and everything alone in a foreign country and something as basic as this should not be my reason to worry,” says Dr Megha Sharma (name changed), who moved to the United Kingdom in search of better opportunities in medicine.
Nearly six months later, she is still waiting for her Delhi Medical Association (DMA) registration-related verification, a delay that has already cost her a job opportunity abroad.
What is striking is that she is not alone. Doctors in Delhi are allegedly facing delays of 3 months or more in obtaining fresh registrations, no-objection certificates and good-standing certificates from the DMA, affecting their ability to join jobs, pursue higher studies and secure overseas opportunities.
Several doctors told this newspaper that applications usually processed within days or weeks have remained pending for months. Many attributed the delays to administrative instability within the council following its dissolution in 2025 and repeated changes in key officials.
Under existing regulations, all allopathic doctors practising in Delhi are required to obtain registration from the DMA. The registration number is essential for government appointments, salary processing, higher studies, interstate transfers and international credential verification.
A junior doctor working at a government hospital in Delhi, said she is still awaiting permanent registration. She claimed her documents were verified on May 6 and she was assured that the registration number would be issued within 20 days. “However, more than a month has passed and there is still no update. My salary has been withheld because I have not been able to submit my DMA registration certificate,” she said, requesting anonymity.
The doctor added that the absence of a registration number has prevented her from obtaining an official doctor’s stamp, forcing her to use a senior colleague’s details while attending to patients. Meanwhile, Dr Megha, who is seeking international credential verification, said the DMA-related process required for overseas registration has remained unresolved since December 2025.
“My verification has been pending for nearly six months. I lost a job opportunity because the process was not completed on time. It has affected my career plans, visa timelines and future opportunities,” she said.
The matter has now come under fresh scrutiny following the recently concluded DMA elections, with several members demanding urgent measures to clear pending applications. DMA member and former president Dr Ashwini Dalmiya claimed that a large number of applications were pending due to the absence of a full-time registrar and administrative disruptions.
“The council was dissolved in June 2025 and since then there have been repeated changes in leadership. Registrations, NOCs and good-standing certificates require approvals and signatures. Many doctors have been waiting for months and for the past few days I have been receiving many such calls,” he said.
Dr Dalmiya further said the delays were having consequences beyond paperwork. “A young doctor may secure a job but cannot join without registration. Others are unable to obtain good-standing certificates needed for opportunities abroad,” he added.
Another former DMA president, Dr Ajay Lekhi, acknowledged that internal administrative issues and frequent changes in officials had contributed to delays.
“Without a DMA registration number, an allopathic doctor cannot legally practise in Delhi. There have been administrative issues and changes in registrars over the past few months. At the same time, many applications require verification from universities, colleges and other state medical councils, which can also delay processing,” he said.
Most doctors said the prolonged uncertainty has left many young professionals in limbo. Repeated attempts to obtain a response from DMA officials regarding the pending registrations and certificates remained unsuccessful till the time of publication.