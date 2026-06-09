Dusty winds sweep Delhi-NCR; IMD warns of thunderstorms, hail with red, orange alerts

Strong dusty winds swept across parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Tuesday evening, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red and orange alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, hail and moderate rainfall in several parts of the city.

According to the IMD's district-level nowcast, moderate rainfall with thunderstorm (wind speed 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph), lightning and hail is very likely over parts of the city.

Whereas, light to moderate rain/light thunderstorm with lightning with a wind speed 40-50 kmph, very likely over parts of other parts An orange alert was issued for parts of outer north Delhi, north west and north east Delhi and adjoining areas, where light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds.

Meanwhile, a red alert was issued in other parts of the city.

Dusty winds and overcast skies were reported from several parts of the city during the evening as the city got respite from the simmering heat ahead of the expected thunderstorm activity.