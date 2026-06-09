Flourish Stay manager surrenders before Delhi court, sent to police custody

NEW DELHI: A close aide of the owner of the south Delhi hotel where a recent fire claimed more than 20 lives surrendered before a court on Monday and was remanded to two days of police custody.

Jay Mishra, a close associate and accountant of hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj, also an accused in the case, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh, and was formally arrested by the Delhi police.

The police, while seeking the custody of the hotel owner last week, had told the court that his interrogation was needed to trace, locate and apprehend Mishra, as well as Rakesh, the hotel manager, in the case.

Police had claimed that their roles had come under scrutiny in the preliminary probe. The police on Monday told the court that key hotel documents were in the name of Mishra.

It claimed that Mishra has known Bajaj for nearly a decade and worked as a frontman for several of his business interests and also handled financial and accounting matters.

“He played a key role in the day-to-day functioning of the hotel and is examining the extent of his involvement in its management, licensing, finances and operational decisions,” police said.