From tenant to killer of a teacher: The trail of a well-planned murder

NEW DELHI: What appeared to be a crime of the moment is now being recast as a story of patience, preparation and a plan allegedly set in motion months earlier.

Ramprashad Das, who, along with his wife, allegedly killed a Delhi University professor at her residence in an east Delhi housing society last week, had conducted recce of the area twice earlier this year before carrying out the crime, police said on Monday.

Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor, was found murdered at her residence in Vasundhara Enclave on June 4. Police later arrested Ramprashad Das (42), his wife Banashree Das (36), and apprehended their minor son in connection with the case.

Police said that Ramprashad, from West Bengal’s Bardhaman district who runs a sanitary goods shop, frequently travelled to Karol Bagh market to procure materials for his business. During visits in January and March, he allegedly surveyed Paul’s residential society, entered the complex, reached her floor and identified potential escape routes before executing the murder.

Investigators said the murder stemmed from a dispute over Paul’s ancestral property in Bardhaman, where Ramprashad had been a tenant since 2023. Initially, he rented the first floor of the house for Rs 5,500 a month. He later took the ground floor as well for his sanitary goods business, with the total rent fixed at Rs 11,500.

Ramprashad told cops that he had spent Rs 1.5 lakh on renovation of the house and wanted to buy the property. He made repeated requests to Paul to sell the house to him, but she asked him to vacate it, DCP (East) Rajeev Kumar said.