From tenant to killer of a teacher: The trail of a well-planned murder

NEW DELHI: What appeared to be a crime of the moment is now being recast as a story of patience, preparation and a plan allegedly set in motion months earlier.
Ramprashad Das, who, along with his wife, allegedly killed a Delhi University professor at her residence in an east Delhi housing society last week, had conducted recce of the area twice earlier this year before carrying out the crime, police said on Monday.
Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor, was found murdered at her residence in Vasundhara Enclave on June 4. Police later arrested Ramprashad Das (42), his wife Banashree Das (36), and apprehended their minor son in connection with the case.
Police said that Ramprashad, from West Bengal’s Bardhaman district who runs a sanitary goods shop, frequently travelled to Karol Bagh market to procure materials for his business. During visits in January and March, he allegedly surveyed Paul’s residential society, entered the complex, reached her floor and identified potential escape routes before executing the murder.
Investigators said the murder stemmed from a dispute over Paul’s ancestral property in Bardhaman, where Ramprashad had been a tenant since 2023. Initially, he rented the first floor of the house for Rs 5,500 a month. He later took the ground floor as well for his sanitary goods business, with the total rent fixed at Rs 11,500.
Ramprashad told cops that he had spent Rs 1.5 lakh on renovation of the house and wanted to buy the property. He made repeated requests to Paul to sell the house to him, but she asked him to vacate it, DCP (East) Rajeev Kumar said.
Ramprashad asked her either to sell the property or allow his family to continue living there, arguing that they had invested money in renovations. Paul, however, told him that she planned to visit Bardhaman later this month to collect rent and expected him to vacate the premises thereafter.
Ramprashad contacted her on WhatsApp on June 1 and travelled to Delhi with his wife and son on June 3, police said.
DU prof murder accused used disguise tactics
After arriving in Delhi, the family checked into Restin Guest House in Dallupura at around 11.30 am. After changing clothes, they checked out at about 3.30 pm and proceeded to Paul’s residence.
Police said the accused initially discussed the property dispute and handed over the rent. When Paul again refused to sell the property, Ramprashad allegedly attacked her on the head with a mortar. His wife then allegedly used a razor to slit the victim’s wrists to ensure her death, police said.
Following the murder, the family allegedly changed clothes and left the society. They hired a cab to Anand Vihar Railway Station, stayed there for about 10 minutes and then took an auto-rickshaw to New Delhi Railway Station.
Police said the accused adopted several measures to avoid detection. Although their train was scheduled to depart from Platform No. 14, they entered the station from Platform No. 1 to mislead investigators. They also changed clothes again and boarded a general coach instead of their reserved compartment to conceal their movements.
After reaching Bardhaman, they walked through a secluded stretch to a market about 500 metres from the railway station, where they retrieved a scooter that had been parked before their trip to Delhi and returned home, Kumar said.
Police said evidence gathered during the investigation pointed towards Bengal, following which cops examined CCTV footage. West Bengal Police assisted in reviewing footage from the area. The breakthrough came after investigators identified and traced the scooter allegedly used by the accused upon his arrival in Bardhaman, eventually leading them to Ramprashad and his family.
Police also said Ramprashad was involved in small-scale money lending, providing loans at interest and allegedly retaining borrowers’ original identity documents. He is accused of obtaining mobile connections using fake identities. While checking into a hotel in Delhi, he allegedly submitted Aadhaar cards belonging to other individuals, identified as Satish and Soma Chaudhary.
Subsequent searches led to the recovery of suspicious items, including a fake railway ticket examiner challan book, a forged West Bengal Police identity card, a nameplate and a Delhi Home Guard cap badge. Police also recovered 25 wristwatches and nearly 100 shirts that the accused allegedly stole during train journeys, the DCP added.
Thefts aboard trains
Ramprashad Das, who allegedly murdered DU assistant professor Devosmita Paul, reportedly confessed to his involvement in thefts aboard trains over several years. Police said he claimed to have stolen bags, watches and other valuables from passengers but had never been apprehended.