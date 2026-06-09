Learning to read plant signals

Plants may not speak, but they constantly communicate. Their leaves, stems, and growth patterns reveal whether they are comfortable, stressed, thirsty, or lacking nutrients. The ability to observe and interpret these signals is one of the most valuable skills in gardening and landscaping, especially in urban environments, where plants often grow in balconies, terraces, and landscaped courtyards.

Yellow leaves: Too much water or poor drainage

This is one of the most common plant signals. Many people assume yellow leaves mean the plant is dying or needs fertiliser. However, the most common cause is actually overwatering. When soil remains constantly wet, roots are deprived of oxygen. This causes stress and leads to yellow leaves. Indoor plants such as Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum), Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens), and Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica) frequently show yellow leaves when overwatered. In humid coastal cities, soil tends to stay moist longer due to higher humidity levels. This means watering frequency should often be reduced compared to drier climates.