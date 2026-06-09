Mahagauri expects cubs on ‘lucky day’ this month, trend continues for 17 years

NEW DELHI: Delhi Zoo may soon welcome another Asiatic lion cub, with pregnant lioness Mahagauri expected to give birth on June 27, officials said. The development has revived hopes for the zoo’s lion breeding programme, which had struggled for years before Mahagauri delivered cubs in 2025 after an 11-year gap.

Interestingly, the number 27 has become closely associated with lion births at the National Zoological Park. Officials said every successful lion birth at the zoo since 2009 has taken place on the 27th—including births on June 27 in 2009 and 2014, and April 27, 2025.

“It may be a numerical coincidence, but all the recent lion births at the zoo happened on the 27th. Naturally, it has become a memorable date for us,” an official said.

Mahagauri’s expected delivery is also significant because she is likely to become the first lioness at the zoo since 2009 to conceive again within about a year of giving birth, a rare occurrence in the zoo’s recent breeding history. Officials said lion breeding at Delhi Zoo remained healthy until 2009, with cubs being born every few years. However, the programme declined sharply afterward and nearly came to a standstill.