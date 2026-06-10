Court denies bail to accused in CM Rekha Gupta assault case, says allegations grave

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has denied bail to a man accused in a case related to the alleged assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public meeting, terming the allegations against him “grave”.

Additional Sessions Judge Nishant Garg rejected the bail plea of Tehsin Raza, who is accused of conspiring with co-accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai “to kill the CM”.

“Considering the nature and gravity of the offence, the possibility of the accused fleeing from justice cannot be ruled out. Accordingly, I do not consider it to be a fit case for grant of bail. The bail application is accordingly dismissed,” the judge said in an order passed on June 6.

According to the prosecution, Raza’s name surfaced during the interrogation of Khimjibhai, who allegedly told investigators that he had shared videos taken during a recce of the chief minister’s residence with Raza and that the two had hatched the conspiracy together.

Rejecting the accused’s argument that there was no evidence of prior meeting of minds between the accused persons, the court observed that “the material on record prima facie indicated their alleged conspiracy.”

The court also took note of the prosecution’s submission that call detail records showed the two accused were in contact and that Raza had transferred Rs 2,000 to the co-accused. According to the prosecution, the incident took place on August 20, 2025, during the CM’s ‘Jan Sunvai’ programme.

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