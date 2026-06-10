Delhi government issues directions to prevent dropout among Class IX students

NEW DELHI: Following the recent declaration of Class IX compartment examination results, the Delhi government has recognised an urgent need to support students who have failed multiple times in Class IX and are at risk of discontinuing their education due to lack of guidance and motivation.
In this regard, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a fresh circular to all heads of government schools, directing them to proactively identify students who have failed Class IX more than once.
According to the circular, school heads have been instructed to personally invite such students and their parents to the school at a convenient time and ensure a supportive and non-judgmental environment.
“The heads must personally invite these students and their parents to the school at a convenient time, ensuring a supportive and non-judgmental environment.
The core of the directive is to provide thorough counselling to both students and parents, emphasizing the importance of completing school education and the long-term benefits it brings,” the circular stated.
Highlighting that lack of motivation and guidance often leads to students discontinuing their studies, the government stressed the need for schools to encourage students to continue their education through regular schooling.
However, if students or parents remain hesitant, the circular directs school heads to inform them about alternative educational pathways, particularly the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) project.
“If students still do not want to continue with schooling, then he/she should be convinced to take immediate admission in Class X through NIOS.
Through NIOS, students can directly enroll in Class X, choose subjects according to their strengths, including lighter subjects if desired, and study at their own pace, thus saving a year and reducing academic pressure,” the circular read.
DoE pushes NIOS path for students
The DoE stated that parents should be reassured that students passing Class X through NIOS would remain eligible for admission to Class XI in their parent schools. The circular said such interventions could help prevent dropouts.