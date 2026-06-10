Delhi government issues directions to prevent dropout among Class IX students

NEW DELHI: Following the recent declaration of Class IX compartment examination results, the Delhi government has recognised an urgent need to support students who have failed multiple times in Class IX and are at risk of discontinuing their education due to lack of guidance and motivation.

In this regard, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a fresh circular to all heads of government schools, directing them to proactively identify students who have failed Class IX more than once.

According to the circular, school heads have been instructed to personally invite such students and their parents to the school at a convenient time and ensure a supportive and non-judgmental environment.

“The heads must personally invite these students and their parents to the school at a convenient time, ensuring a supportive and non-judgmental environment.

The core of the directive is to provide thorough counselling to both students and parents, emphasizing the importance of completing school education and the long-term benefits it brings,” the circular stated.