Delhi government to begin admissions in 12 special schools from June 11

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that online admissions for government and government-aided special schools will begin on June 11, 2026. Parents seeking admission for their children in classes Nursery to XII can register online through the Department of Education’s website (www.edudel.nic.in) from June 11 (5 pm) to June 26 (5 pm).

After registering online, parents must submit and verify the required documents at the special school where they have applied between June 27 and June 30, during school working hours. The allotment of schools to registered applicants will be announced on July 7, 2026.3﻿

“The online registration form can be filled out using a smartphone, and help desks are available at special schools for parents who need assistance. Applicants will need to provide personal details, a disability certificate, and proof of residence, among other documents,” read the circular.﻿﻿

If the number of applicants is less than or equal to the available seats in a class, all eligible children will be admitted directly. If there are more applicants than seats, a draw of lots will be held in the presence of school management and parents.