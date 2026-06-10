Delhi HC grants bail to activist Khurram Parvez in terror conspiracy case, citing slow trial proceedings

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Khurram Parvez, a Kashmiri human rights activist, in a terror-conspiracy case, stating that his over four-and-a-half years of imprisonment, along with the sluggish progress of trial proceedings, warranted his release.

The Court's move comes despite the restrictions on bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Division Bench comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja allowed Parvez's appeal challenging a December 13, 2024, order of the Special NIA Court, Patiala House Courts, which had refused him bail.

The case stems from an NIA investigation initiated in November 2021 into an alleged conspiracy involving the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its network of over-ground workers (OGWs) in India.

According to the prosecution, Parvez, who served as Program Coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), was allegedly involved in recruiting individuals for the network and facilitating contact between a co-accused and a Pakistan-based LeT handler identified as Hyder alias Ali alias Yusuf.

The NIA further alleged that, under the guise of human rights activism, Parvez collected information relating to Indian security forces, maintained dossiers of officers involved in militancy operations, and engaged in activities aimed at supporting separatist causes in Jammu and Kashmir.

The agency also accused him of attempting to influence an NIA investigation through illegal gratification paid to a former police officer.

Parvez denied the allegations, contending that much of the material relied upon by the NIA consisted of publicly available reports and documentation produced as part of legitimate human rights work.

The High Court extensively discussed the evolving jurisprudence on bail under the UAPA and the constitutional guarantee of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Bench noted that Parvez had been in custody since 22 November 2021, had already spent almost 4 1/2 years in jail, and that the case was still at the stage of arguments on charge. The Court was informed that the prosecution proposed to examine 197 witnesses, indicating that the trial was unlikely to conclude in the near future.

Referring to recent Supreme Court decisions, including Union of India v K A Najeeb, the High Court observed that statutory restrictions under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA cannot completely override constitutional protections where an accused faces prolonged incarceration, and there is little prospect of an early conclusion of trial.