Delhi University student involved in drug peddling arrested with ganja worth Rs 20 lakh

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old Delhi University student was arrested for allegedly carrying 195 grams of hydroponic ganja (OG) having an international market value of around `20 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Jaseem Siyadul Farsan MP, a BA student in his eighth semester, was allegedly involved in drug peddling and supplied contraband substances to clients on demand.

A tip-off was received regarding the illicit sale of hydroponic ganja in a park near Vijay Nagar, double-storey. A police team was formed, and a raid was conducted during which the team apprehended Farsan. He is originally from Kozhikode in Kerala, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

At his instance, 195 grams of hydroponic ganja (OG) were recovered, having an international market value of around ` 20 lakh. During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that he was indulging in drug peddling activities and used to supply contraband substances to various clients, including his college students, on demand, the DCP said.

Investigators said Jaseem told police that he used to procure the contraband and supply it to customers on demand. He also allegedly admitted to supplying the narcotic substance to students of Satyawati College and other contacts for financial gain. A case under section 20 of the NDPS Act was registered at Model Town police station, and further investigation was taken up.

Farsan had been involved in the illegal trade of narcotic substances, particularly hydroponic ganja (OG), for the purpose of earning easy and quick money. Further investigation is in progress to ascertain his source of supply and forward/backward linkages in the drug network, the officer said.