From lassi to milk sharbat, helping Delhi beat the heat

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing summer season, roadside shabeels serving free kachi lassi, Rooh Afza milk sharbat and drinking water have once again emerged across markets, highways, temple areas and residential colonies, offering relief to people battling extreme temperatures.

At several shabeels visited across West and Central Delhi, organisers said the number of visitors has increased sharply over the past few days, especially during afternoon hours.

“We start preparations by 7 am because after 11 am the crowd becomes continuous,” said Harishankar Tripathi, who has been organising a roadside shabeel near Tilak Nagar for the past eight years.

“Most people stopping here are delivery workers, labourers, auto drivers and bikers because they remain outside in the heat throughout the day,” he added.

Organisers said operating large shabeels now involves considerable daily expenses due to rising summer demand and increasing milk prices. “At our stall alone, around 120 litres of milk, 35 kg curd, nearly 25 ice slabs and several bottles of Rooh Afza are used daily,” said Lajwanti Kaur, who helps organise a shabeel near Karol Bagh.

“The total daily expense easily crosses `18,000 during peak heatwave days,” she added. Most organisers said packaged milk from brands such as Amul and Mother Dairy is preferred because loose milk spoils quickly in the heat. Ice, they said, has become one of the biggest recurring expenses.

Soaring milk prices

Organisers said operating large shabeels now involves considerable daily expenses due to rising demand and increasing milk prices. “At our stall alone, around 120 litres of milk, 35 kg curd, nearly 25 ice slabs and several bottles of Rooh Afza are used daily,” said Lajwanti Kaur,

who helps organise a shabeel near Karol Bagh.