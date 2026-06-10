Last suppers, last dances & more at Delhi Gymkhana Club

NEW DELHI: Can sandwiches and conspiracy theories be sliced with the same knife? Former army men, retired bureaucrats, and the second and third generations of civil-servant families, seated around plates of roast mutton sandwiches, peanuts, and lemon sodas at the Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC), are giving it a try.

The birds twittering on the jamun trees give cover to the whispers; at the huddles around the table, rescue operations are being planned.

On May 22, the Land and Development Office (LDO) under the Ministry of Urban Affairs issued an order to the club to vacate its 27-acre premises by June 5, citing its use for defence infrastructure and other public purposes in a high-security zone. PM Narendra Modi is supposed to shift to his new home at Raisina Hills from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. His walls now adjoin the club’s.

“Yes, the club has a colonial history, but it also has a Partition history, an Independence history and a Maharaja history. Seven Maharajas put up the money for it. Squash champion Bhuvnesh Kumari, an Arjuna awardee who belongs to the former royal family of Alwar, practised at the DGC,” points out an old-timer unwilling to give his name. The club takes its sports seriously. Next to the Maharana Pratap mural at the entrance are several tournament trophies. Asian Games gold and silver medallists are among its members.