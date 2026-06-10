Over 1.2K encroachments cleared in 4-day drive to ease traffic congestion in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) jointly carried out a city-wide drive against encroachments and unauthorised parking to reclaim road space, improve pedestrian safety, ease traffic congestion and promote the use of designated parking facilities.

The special enforcement drive was conducted across all traffic circles and ranges from June 3 to June 6. It targeted major arterial roads, market areas, footpaths, service lanes, designated parking influence zones and other traffic-sensitive locations where illegal occupation of public spaces and unauthorised parking were disrupting traffic movement and posing safety risks, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Vijayanta Goyal Arya.

In the first week of June alone, action was taken at 144 locations across the national capital. During the operation, authorities removed 1,264 rehri-patra encroachments from roads and footpaths and cleared 1,015 temporary kiosks, illegal extensions, unauthorised commercial displays and other obstructive structures.

“Market spill-over, roadside vending and illegal parking reduce the effective width of roads and create congestion during peak hours. Unauthorised parking occupies usable carriageway space, reduces the effective width of the road and discourages the use of nearby designated parking facilities,” Arya mentioned.