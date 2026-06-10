Rain & dust storms bring respite to Delhi; IMD predicts more

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed light rain showers, dust storms and strong winds on Tuesday evening, bringing much-needed respite from soaring temperatures. Earlier in the day, the city experienced a warm morning as the maximum temperature touched 43.5 degrees Celsius.
However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms over the next few days, although the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius till June 11.
The weather department said thundery development is likely towards Wednesday afternoon and evening, when the maximum temperature is expected to range between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has also been forecast for June 11 and 12.
According to the IMD’s district-level nowcast, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and wind speeds of 60-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, was very likely in parts of the city.
Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 40-50 kmph were also predicted in several other areas. An orange alert was issued for parts of outer north Delhi, northwest Delhi, northeast Delhi and adjoining areas, where light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds were expected. Meanwhile, a red alert was issued for other parts of the city.
Orange, red alerts sounded for parts of the city
An orange alert was issued for parts of outer north Delhi, northwest Delhi, northeast Delhi and adjoining areas, where light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds were expected. Meanwhile, a red alert was issued for other parts of the national capital.