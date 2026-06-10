Rain & dust storms bring respite to Delhi; IMD predicts more

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed light rain showers, dust storms and strong winds on Tuesday evening, bringing much-needed respite from soaring temperatures. Earlier in the day, the city experienced a warm morning as the maximum temperature touched 43.5 degrees Celsius.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms over the next few days, although the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius till June 11.

The weather department said thundery development is likely towards Wednesday afternoon and evening, when the maximum temperature is expected to range between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has also been forecast for June 11 and 12.