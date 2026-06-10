Sajjan Singh Yadav appointed Delhi Jal Board top officer, takes charge as additional chief secy

NEW DELHI: Senior IAS officer Sajjan Singh Yadav has been appointed as additional chief secretary and the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday.

According to the order issued by the services department, Yadav will replace former CEO Kaushal Raj Sharma, a 2006 AGMUT cadre officer who was posted as secretary to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu in April of this year.

Singh has also been given additional charge as additional chief secretary (industries) and DSIIDC chairperson, replacing Santosh D Vaidya.

Singh, born on January 5, 1969, is a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. Over the years, he has held several key positions in Delhi, including Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

His administrative experience spans roles such as additional secretary, joint secretary, financial commissioner, commissioner, CEO, secretary, director, deputy secretary and private secretary.

He holds a Master of Public Administration in Public Policy from the Hubert H Humphrey School of Public Affairs, an MBA in Finance from the University of Delhi, and a Master of Public Administration in Economics from Harvard University.

On April 18, senior IAS officer Kaushal Raj Sharma, then CEO of DJB, was appointed as secretary to L-G Sandhu, and the post has been vacant since then.

Sharma had earlier served as DM in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. His appointment last year was seen as a significant step to bring much-needed improvements to the water and sewer management infrastructure of the capital, but he was transferred to the L-G Secretariat after a few months.