Yamuna bed dwellers get relief

NEW DELHI: As the fear of eviction continued to grow deeper among the residents of areas designated as O-zones, the government on Tuesday stated that no demolition action would be taken against existing constructions in such areas. They added that the High Court has also notified the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in this regard.

Recently, O-zone signboards were put up at several locations across the Yamuna floodplain, a 22-km stretch extending from Wazirabad to Okhla. The area is home to lakhs of residents and includes century-old villages. The residents were served with eviction notices, which triggered concerns that the exercise could precede demolition drives against unauthorised constructions.

Under the Delhi Master Plan 2021, the Yamuna floodplain has been designated as an “O-zone”—a protected riverbed and floodplain where permanent brick-and-mortar construction is prohibited. The designation is intended to preserve the river’s natural flood-carrying capacity, allow the land to absorb excess water during high flows, and maintain the ecological balance of the floodplain.

BJP MPs had urged the L-G to remove the O-zone classification from dozens of ancient villages and 91 colonies. They stated that nearly 1.5 million residents living in there were facing uncertainty and anxiety. The MPs apprised the L-G of all relevant facts pertaining to the issue. It was pointed out that these ancient villages and colonies had already been regularised on March 24, 2008. At that time, these areas fell under the F-zone and not the O-zone.