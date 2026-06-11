80% travel till 6 kms, bus access poor in Delhi: Study

NEW DELHI: The capital’s public transport system may boast one of the country’s largest Metro networks and an extensive bus fleet, but a new study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has found that nearly 60% of all trips in the city are shorter than four kilometres, while 80% are under six kilometres.

Despite the predominance of short-distance travel, the city’s bus network remains largely geared towards long-haul routes, leaving millions struggling with first- and last-mile connectivity.

The report, titled “Neighborhood Public Transit Services: Situational Analysis of Bus-Based Public Transport Supply in Delhi”, found that nearly 31% of Delhi’s urban neighbourhoods lie beyond a 500-metre walking distance from a bus stop, the benchmark for walkable transit access under India’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy.

The findings reveal a stark mismatch between how Delhi residents travel and how public transport is planned. “While Delhi has invested significantly in Metro expansion and bus procurement, access to affordable and reliable neighbourhood mobility remains inadequate,” the study noted. As a result, many commuters are forced to walk long distances or rely on costly auto-rickshaws and informal transport services to complete everyday journeys.