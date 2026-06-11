Delhi’s e-bike push hits roadblocks despite strong commuter demand

NEW DELHI: Even as Delhi pushes for greener and more efficient urban mobility, electric bicycles introduced as a sustainable last-mile connectivity solution appear to be struggling to gain a firm foothold in the capital.

A ground survey across several Metro stations found that while commuters continue to rely on shared e-bikes for short-distance travel, uneven availability, poor maintenance and limited coverage have significantly restricted the service’s full potential.

From stations with nearly all bicycles in use to others with empty stands or non-functional vehicles, the city’s e-bike network presents a mixed picture of demand and neglect.

At Mandi House Metro Station, one of the city’s busiest transit hubs, 17 of the 20 electric bicycles stationed near Himachal Bhawan Gate No. 1 were in use during peak hours, indicating strong demand among office-goers, students and daily commuters. However, one bicycle remained parked and unusable due to a drained battery.

“I use an e-bike almost every day to reach my office from the Metro station. It saves time and is cheaper than taking an auto,” said 28-year-old marketing executive Ankit Sharma.