Deputy Bank manager arrested in Delhi over Rs 68 crore mule account case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 42-year-old deputy manager of a bank for allegedly facilitating the operation of a mule account linked to 159 cyber fraud complaints involving transactions worth Rs 67.92 crore, officials said. The accused, identified as Pabitra Kumar Biswal, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-III, was arrested and two mobile phones were recovered from him.

According to police, scrutiny of cyber fraud complaints reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) led investigators to a suspicious bank account repeatedly used to receive and transfer fraud proceeds. The account had surfaced in 159 cyber fraud complaints registered from different parts of the country.

Investigators found that the account was maintained in the name of Mahakal Enterprises and had allegedly been opened using the credentials of one Shailendra Kumar Yadav. However, during questioning, Yadav denied opening the account, visiting the bank branch or signing any related documents.

Police said verification established that Yadav was not present at the bank during the relevant period. Further examination revealed that the signatures on the account opening forms did not match his admitted signatures.

DCP (east) Rajeev Kumar said the investigation showed that Yadav’s identity and credentials were allegedly misused without his knowledge or consent. Bank records revealed that the account opening process had been verified and approved under the authority of deputy manager Biswal.