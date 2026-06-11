James Joyce's Dubliners comes alive in Delhi through immersive theatre

More than a century after Irish writer James Joyce published Dubliners, the lives of his characters continue to feel familiar. Young people dreaming of leaving home, the frustrations of everyday life, and people caught between duty and desire—these are some of the themes of the year-long cultural programme by Delhi’s Kaivalya Plays Foundation in partnership with the Embassy of Ireland.

Ireland celebrates the Bloomsday festival—named after Leopold Bloom, the protagonist of Joyce’s famously dense novel, Ulysses—on June 16. The Delhi programme uses it as a starting point to explore Joyce’s work through theatre, sound and visual storytelling.

“The Year of Joyce Project, in partnership with Kaivalya Plays, was designed to bring the writing of James Joyce to a wider audience across India,” says Ambassador of Ireland to India Kevin Kelly. Launched last year, the initiative has travelled to Delhi’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, OddBird Theatre and the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland before returning to Delhi this month.