KMP Expressway corridor set to become NCR’s biggest growth hub under 2041 plan

CHANDIGARH: The Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway is poised to emerge as the most intensively developed corridor in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Sources said the Draft Regional Plan-2041, which is scheduled to be discussed at the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) meeting on June 16, has officially designated the belt comprising the KMP and Eastern Peripheral Expressway as the Central NCR (CNCR) and assigned it a distinct economic identity as the ‘Golden Ring of Opportunity.’ It may be recalled that the Draft Regional Plan-2041 had received in-principle approval at the NCRPB’s 41st board meeting, which was held on October 12, 2021.

The Golden Ring is one of five policy zones identified across the NCR, alongside National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi, highway corridor zones with transit-oriented development (TOD), natural conservation zones and the rest of NCR.

The CNCR has been accorded the highest-intensity development mandate, featuring dense mixed-use development, maximum floor area ratios, TOD clusters around transport nodes and priority infrastructure investment. Under the plan, the CNCR extends beyond Delhi to areas lying up to five kilometres outside the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.