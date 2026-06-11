L-G Taranjit Singh approves DDA land transfer for metro lift

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday approved the transfer of land to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the installation of a lift at the Rohini West Metro Station, a move expected to benefit daily commuters as well as patients and attendants visiting BSA Hospital in the area.

The land, owned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has been transferred to the DMRC at the instance of L-G Sandhu after an earlier proposal was rejected by the land & building department. The department had said DMRC did not fall within the ambit of the policy dated March 15, 2024, which lays down the eligibility criteria, procedures and other conditions governing such land transfers.

In a separate decision aimed at strengthening the national capital’s clean energy infrastructure, the Delhi L-G has also approved the allotment of nine bighas of gram sabha land in Issapur village in the South West district for the establishment of a 66 KV/11 KV solar pooling substation.