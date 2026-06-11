L-G Taranjit Singh approves DDA land transfer for metro lift

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday approved the transfer of land to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the installation of a lift at the Rohini West Metro Station, a move expected to benefit daily commuters as well as patients and attendants visiting BSA Hospital in the area.
The land, owned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has been transferred to the DMRC at the instance of L-G Sandhu after an earlier proposal was rejected by the land & building department. The department had said DMRC did not fall within the ambit of the policy dated March 15, 2024, which lays down the eligibility criteria, procedures and other conditions governing such land transfers.
In a separate decision aimed at strengthening the national capital’s clean energy infrastructure, the Delhi L-G has also approved the allotment of nine bighas of gram sabha land in Issapur village in the South West district for the establishment of a 66 KV/11 KV solar pooling substation.
The land, which belongs to the DDA, has been allotted to the power department free of charge on a lease basis for a fixed tenure of 99 years. The statutory transfer of land is expected to address critical grid capacity constraints arising from rural green energy initiatives.
BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), which manages electricity distribution across South, West and South West Delhi, has reported a significant increase in applications for solar connections from agricultural areas around the Issapur-Dhansa belt, underscoring the need for enhanced grid infrastructure.
Ground-mounted solar installations are being set up on privately owned agricultural land in accordance with the norms.
Sandhu attends 69th death anniv of poet Vir Singh
L-G Sandhu on Wednesday attended the 69th death anniversary of the legendary scholar and poet Bhai Sahib Vir Singh as the chief guest at the Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan in Gole Market. He paid rich tributes to the poet revered as the “Father of Modern Punjabi Literature”.