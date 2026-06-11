MCD, FSSAI to develop unified licencing system

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at reducing the compliance burden on thousands of eating establishments in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday discussed integrating their licencing systems through a common online platform.

According to officials aware of the matter, the proposal is expected to streamline approvals and improve ease of doing business for eateries through a largely digital single-window process.

Under the proposed mechanism, establishments seeking mandatory approvals will no longer have to separately approach the civic body for a health trade licence. Applications initiated through the FSSAI registration portal will instead be redirected to the MCD system, enabling a unified process for obtaining required clearances.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between officials of FSSAI and MCD, with both agencies agreeing to create a fully computerised online framework to simplify approvals and reduce paperwork.