MCD report shows decline in dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases

NEW DELHI: No deaths due to dengue, malaria or chikungunya have been reported in Delhi so far this year, according to the latest weekly report on vector-borne diseases released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
The report stated that the national capital recorded 152 dengue cases, 39 malaria cases and eight chikungunya cases till June 6 this year. During the corresponding period last year, Delhi had reported 185 dengue cases, 66 malaria cases and 13 chikungunya cases.
According to the report, dengue cases rose sharply in April, when 52 infections were recorded, before declining to 35 in May. So far, ten dengue cases have been reported in June.
In the case of malaria, Delhi recorded 14 cases in April, eight in May and two so far in June. Chikungunya cases remained relatively low, with three infections reported in April, two in May and one so far in June.
The report noted that the West zone recorded the highest number of dengue and malaria cases among all MCD zones and civic agencies.
Among the zones, the West zone reported the highest number of dengue cases at 28, followed by the Central zone with 20 and Civil Lines with 19 cases. Ten new dengue cases were reported across the national capital during the latest reporting week. The West zone also recorded the highest malaria burden, with 14 cases reported so far this year. Two new malaria cases were detected during the latest week.
Chikungunya numbers remained low across the city, with the Central and West zones recording two cases each. One fresh chikungunya case was reported from the South zone during the week.
According to the report, domestic breeding checkers conducted more than 1.62 crore house visits between January 1 and June 6, including over 7.45 lakh visits during the latest reporting week. Mosquito breeding was detected in 32,558 houses during the period, including 3,485 houses found positive during the latest week.
The civic body said indoor spraying had been carried out in 1,72,174 houses, while 30,948 legal notices had been served so far this year for maintaining mosquito-breeding conditions.
Action was also taken against 3,547 repeat offenders, while penalties amounting to `2.32 lakh were imposed through 850 administrative actions. The report added that larvivorous fish were being maintained at 229 locations as part of biological measures to control mosquito breeding.
Surveillance
152 dengue, 39 malaria, 8 chikungunya cases till June 6
West zone recorded highest number cases
MCD conducted over 1.62 crore house visits
Mosquito breeding detected in 32,558 houses