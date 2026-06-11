MCD report shows decline in dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases

NEW DELHI: No deaths due to dengue, malaria or chikungunya have been reported in Delhi so far this year, according to the latest weekly report on vector-borne diseases released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The report stated that the national capital recorded 152 dengue cases, 39 malaria cases and eight chikungunya cases till June 6 this year. During the corresponding period last year, Delhi had reported 185 dengue cases, 66 malaria cases and 13 chikungunya cases.

According to the report, dengue cases rose sharply in April, when 52 infections were recorded, before declining to 35 in May. So far, ten dengue cases have been reported in June.

In the case of malaria, Delhi recorded 14 cases in April, eight in May and two so far in June. Chikungunya cases remained relatively low, with three infections reported in April, two in May and one so far in June.

The report noted that the West zone recorded the highest number of dengue and malaria cases among all MCD zones and civic agencies.