Chai and conviction

There is a particular kind of courage that does not make the evening news. It does not arrive with a victory speech or a garland of marigolds. It is the courage of showing up, day after day, to a fight you are almost certainly going to lose and refusing to stop anyway. That is the argument at the heart of Ruke Na Jo (Unstoppable), Prateek Shekhar's documentary screened at the Press Club of India recently.

Part of the larger Election Diaries series, the film follows CPI(ML) candidate Sandeep Saurabh during his 2024 Lok Sabha campaign in Nalanda, Bihar, Nitish Kumar's home turf, where the sitting MP had been winning by margins of three to four lakh votes. Saurabh challenged that fortress with volunteers, 20-rupee citizen donations, and a will to fight against a powerful government with clout and corporate backing.

The film opens with Saurabh on his way to a rally in a moving car, recounting his political journey, the flat agrarian expanse of Bihar rolling past -- a man in motion, a landscape indifferent to his ambitions.

The fields do not care about his manifesto. Bihar simply continues vast, unhurried, ancient in its indifference while this one man talks into the middle distance about why he is doing this, and why he will not stop.