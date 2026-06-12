Constable arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend, sent to judicial custody in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A Delhi police constable was arrested for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend, attempting to force his way into her residence, and creating a disturbance in a residential society in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras, footage of which has surfaced on social media. The accused was sent to judicial custody after being produced before a local court.

The accused was identified as Ronit Yadav (32), a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. He is posted as a constable with Delhi Police and was deployed at a metro station.

According to investigators, the 25-year-old complainant, a BBA student at a Delhi college, had earlier been in a relationship with Yadav but ended all contact with him due to his behaviour. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Yadav arrived at Jalvayu Vihar society in a black Thar SUV between 5 am and 6 am on May 31 in an intoxicated state.

When her mother refused to open the door, he allegedly tried to force his way into the residence. When resisted, he abused the family members and allegedly threatened to kill and rape the complainant’s mother and her 15-year-old sister.

The complainant said when she returned to the society after being informed by her mother about the incident, Yadav intercepted her and assaulted her in public. “He grabbed me by the hair and repeatedly slapped me in full public view,” she said.

An FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, police said. “Ronit Yadav was arrested and produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody. His bail application has also been rejected and he is currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail,” a senior police officer said.

Past incident