Delhi CM Rekha Gupta demands more Central funds

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta demanded increased Central funds for Delhi and the release of the city’s public account balance at the NITI Ayog’s governing council meeting on Thursday.

She also requested complete separation of Delhi’s PWD engineering cadre from the Central Public Works Department, to accelerate public works and establish a clear command chain, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The chief minister made several important administrative and financial requests to the Central government to accelerate Delhi’s progress. She noted that since Delhi’s Public Account was separated from the Centre’s last year, the remaining balance should be reconciled and released as soon as possible.

Delhi receives neither a share in taxes nor grants from the Finance Commission, Gupta said, requesting that the level of Central assistance provided to Delhi be increased in line with transfers made to other states.

Under the Centre’s ‘Bhavya Yojana’, which promotes manufacturing industries, she urged that Delhi also be included for new technologies, the service sector and pollution-free manufacturing industries, considering the capital’s unique circumstances.

Presenting her vision for the development of the Capital and Delhi’s role in building ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, Gupta highlighted initiatives of her government, including in the fields of women empowerment.