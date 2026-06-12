Factory unit damaged in blaze in Delhi, 18 fire tenders used to douse

NEW DELHI: A portion of a factory building collapsed after a fire broke out at an industrial unit in Delhi’s Mayapuri area on Thursday, prompting the deployment of 18 fire tenders, officials said.

According to the DFS, information regarding the blaze at a factory in Phase-I of the Mayapuri Industrial Area was received around 11.17 am. Officials said the fire engulfed a steel-cutting and packing materials factory operating on the first and second floors of a building spread across nearly 500 square yards.

The structure comprised a basement, ground floor and two upper floors. As the intensity of the blaze increased, additional fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames.

During firefighting operations, portions of the first and second floors collapsed. Fire officials said the building remains structurally unsafe due to damage caused by the blaze and the collapse.

The fire was brought under control around 2.20 pm. No injuries or casualties were reported till the filing of the report.

Fire breaks out at north Delhi PG accommodation

A fire broke out at a paying guest accommodation in north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area on Thursday, officials said. The blaze erupted on the fourth floor of a four-storey building allegedly being used as a PG facility. All students evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, officials said.