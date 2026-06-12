Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms may pound Delhi

NEW DELHI: Bringing relief from a severe heat spell, rains accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the national capital for Friday, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting up to 90 km per hour.

Weather experts said that the sudden change in weather conditions has been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining areas which has enhanced atmospheric instability over northwest India, including Delhi-NCR.

The weather activity is expected to intensify from Friday as the system gains strength. Temperatures are likely to dip over the next few days under the influence of cloud cover and rainfall, the IMD said.

A red alert is issued when severe weather conditions pose a threat to life and property. The IMD advised people to move to safe buildings, avoid weak structures, stay away from windows and avoid venturing near water bodies.

The capital’s Air Quality Index stood in the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday.