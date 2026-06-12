Make rain harvesting system functional: Delhi L-G Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the status of rainwater harvesting systems and overall monsoon preparedness across the city.
During the review, the L-G issued clear directions along with strict timelines to expedite all pending structural repairs and ensure that every rainwater harvesting system becomes fully operational ahead of the monsoon season. He set the last week of June as the final deadline for all civic agencies to complete desilting, repair and maintenance of rooftop pipes, perforation gratings and collection pits or chambers where rainwater is ultimately stored.
The L-G also directed officials to comprehensively assess the total installed capacity of all rainwater harvesting structures across Delhi to create a robust, data-driven baseline for future urban planning, groundwater recharge and long-term water conservation efforts. Stressing the need to modernise civic infrastructure, he instructed agencies to move away from slow conventional processes and adopt advanced, high-efficiency water conservation technologies.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) informed the meeting that out of 624 existing rainwater harvesting structures under its jurisdiction, 621 are fully functional. Cleaning and desilting work has already been completed at 587 structures this year, while maintenance and corrective cleaning are underway at the remaining 34 sites. Zonal teams have been directed to complete all pending work by June 30.
To further improve groundwater recharge, the DDA is implementing an action plan to construct 24 new rainwater harvesting pits at major public locations and sports complexes, including Bhikaji Cama Place Multi-Level Car Parking, Vikas Sadan and DDA Sports Complexes in Saket, Commonwealth Games Village, Chilla, Yamuna, Poorvi Delhi, Netaji Subhash and Dwarka Sector 23. Roadside installations are also being developed under the Palam-Dwarka Flyover.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) presented the status of 1,289 rooftop rainwater harvesting locations spread across its 12 operational zones. Maintenance and operational checks have been completed at 1,277 locations, while rectification work is underway at the remaining 12 sites. The civic body’s Horticulture Department manages 400 dedicated ground recharge pits, of which cleaning and maintenance have been completed at 199 locations. Officials said the remaining pits would be cleared before the June-end deadline.
In compliance with National Green Tribunal directions to scientifically monitor groundwater fluctuations and assess the effectiveness of harvesting systems, the MCD has installed automated digital level indicator piezometers on a pilot basis. These monitoring units are operational at MC Primary School in Punjabi Bagh, Turkman Gate Road and MC Primary School at DDA LIG Flats in Shahdara North.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) informed the meeting that work on 290 out of its 340 existing and planned rainwater harvesting structures has been completed, making them clean and operational. The remaining 50 pits, including 28 modular systems and 22 conventional structures, are being cleaned on a fast-track basis and are expected to be completed by June 25.
The NDMC also highlighted that it has constructed 61 modular rainwater harvesting pits during 2025-26, each with a storage capacity of 30 kilolitres.
Rainwater Conservation
DDA says 621 of 624 recharge structures functional
Desilting completed at 587 DDA water structures
DDA constructing 24 new groundwater recharge pits
MCD maintains 1,289 rooftop rainwater collection sites
MCD manages 400 dedicated groundwater recharge pits
Maintenance completed at 199 MCD recharge facilities
NDMC completed work on 290 water recharge units
NDMC built 61 modular recharge pits recently