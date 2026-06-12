Make rain harvesting system functional: Delhi L-G Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the status of rainwater harvesting systems and overall monsoon preparedness across the city.

During the review, the L-G issued clear directions along with strict timelines to expedite all pending structural repairs and ensure that every rainwater harvesting system becomes fully operational ahead of the monsoon season. He set the last week of June as the final deadline for all civic agencies to complete desilting, repair and maintenance of rooftop pipes, perforation gratings and collection pits or chambers where rainwater is ultimately stored.

The L-G also directed officials to comprehensively assess the total installed capacity of all rainwater harvesting structures across Delhi to create a robust, data-driven baseline for future urban planning, groundwater recharge and long-term water conservation efforts. Stressing the need to modernise civic infrastructure, he instructed agencies to move away from slow conventional processes and adopt advanced, high-efficiency water conservation technologies.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) informed the meeting that out of 624 existing rainwater harvesting structures under its jurisdiction, 621 are fully functional. Cleaning and desilting work has already been completed at 587 structures this year, while maintenance and corrective cleaning are underway at the remaining 34 sites. Zonal teams have been directed to complete all pending work by June 30.