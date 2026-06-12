MCD inquiry report finds licence approval after expiry in B&B fire case

NEW DELHI: A fire that killed 23 people at a B&B in Delhi’s Hauz Rani has now exposed far more than a single administrative lapse, with an internal Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) inquiry pointing to repeated clearances despite expired licences, overlooked violations, and a pattern of regulatory failure that persisted for years until it ended in tragedy.

A key finding of the MCD’s Public Health Department inquiry report, as narrated by highly placed sources, relates to the licence renewal process. The renewal application for the 2025–26 licence, which was set to expire on March 31, 2026, was submitted on April 18, 2025.

After undergoing the required process, the application appeared on the concerned official’s portal only in January 2026 and was finally approved on June 2—just one day before the tragedy.

Which means that after the licence for 2025-2026 expired on March 31, 2026, the establishment, Flourish Stay B&B, didn’t have an active licence. On June 3, the day of the tragedy, even as the fire was engulfing the building, the owner logged onto the portal and submitted a fresh renewal application for the 2026–27 licence. The application was rejected a few hours later.

The report, submitted to the MCD commissioner on Thursday, found that a health trade licence was approved by the concerned civic official after it had already expired. It flagged multiple instances of approvals being granted over time despite apparent violations at the establishment.