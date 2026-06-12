No more arbitrary fee: Delhi plans stricter rules for coaching centres

NEW DELHI: Coaching centres in Delhi may soon have to operate under a far more stringent regulatory framework, with the city government initiating work on a comprehensive policy aimed at governing the sector.

During a meeting chaired by Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday, officials deliberated on a proposed framework that could introduce detailed norms covering fee structures, mental health services, building & infrastructure safety, fire preparedness, and grievance redressal mechanisms for both students and coaching staff.

Addressing officials during the meeting, Sood said, “Delhi Government is taking the matter of coaching institutes very seriously. Delhi is going to be the pioneer state to come out with comprehensive guidelines for regulating the functioning of coaching institutes where students from across the country visit.”

The government stated that the proposed framework is intended to establish uniform standards for coaching institutes across the Capital, replacing the existing arrangement under which different aspects of regulation are handled by multiple agencies.

Although no timeline has yet been announced for the rollout of the policy, officials indicated that its primary objective will be to make coaching centres safer, more transparent, and more accountable for the lakhs of students who depend on them each year for competitive examination preparation.