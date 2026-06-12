No more arbitrary fee: Delhi plans stricter rules for coaching centres

NEW DELHI: Coaching centres in Delhi may soon have to operate under a far more stringent regulatory framework, with the city government initiating work on a comprehensive policy aimed at governing the sector.
During a meeting chaired by Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday, officials deliberated on a proposed framework that could introduce detailed norms covering fee structures, mental health services, building & infrastructure safety, fire preparedness, and grievance redressal mechanisms for both students and coaching staff.
Addressing officials during the meeting, Sood said, “Delhi Government is taking the matter of coaching institutes very seriously. Delhi is going to be the pioneer state to come out with comprehensive guidelines for regulating the functioning of coaching institutes where students from across the country visit.”
The government stated that the proposed framework is intended to establish uniform standards for coaching institutes across the Capital, replacing the existing arrangement under which different aspects of regulation are handled by multiple agencies.
Although no timeline has yet been announced for the rollout of the policy, officials indicated that its primary objective will be to make coaching centres safer, more transparent, and more accountable for the lakhs of students who depend on them each year for competitive examination preparation.
The Director of Higher Education has been appointed as the nodal officer responsible for drafting the policy. If implemented, the framework could usher in some of the most significant reforms yet for Delhi’s coaching industry, which draws thousands of aspirants from across the country annually for UPSC, engineering, medical, and other competitive examinations.
According to officials, the proposed framework will address a wide range of areas, including fee transparency & regulation, student safety & welfare, mental health support & counselling, infrastructure & building safety standards, fire & emergency preparedness, teacher & staff welfare, grievance redressal mechanisms for students & employees, as well as periodic inspections and compliance monitoring.
For students and parents, the proposed regulations could translate into greater oversight of coaching institutes, particularly on issues related to safety compliance, fee transparency, student welfare, and institutional accountability.
The move comes nearly two years after three UPSC aspirants lost their lives in a flooded basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar, an incident that sparked widespread concern over safety standards at coaching hubs across the national capital.
The tragedy exposed serious shortcomings in infrastructure compliance, emergency preparedness, and regulatory oversight of coaching institutes. It also triggered student protests and reignited a broader debate over the conditions under which thousands of aspirants prepare for competitive exams in coaching hubs.
Following the incident, the Delhi HC had constituted a committee headed by retired judge RK Gauba to examine safety vulnerabilities and recommend measures aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.
The committee has since submitted its report, identifying key regulatory gaps and proposing stronger oversight mechanisms for coaching institutes. The latest initiative also comes amid a wider nationwide push to strengthen regulation of coaching centres.
Uniformity
The proposed framework is intended to establish uniform standards for coaching institutes
The core objective will be to make coaching centres safer & more transparent
The proposed regulations could translate into greater oversight of institutes