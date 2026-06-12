Rs 370 biryani remark row escalates, NCW summons comic; FIR in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: As controversy over inappropriate comments made during a recent show by a stand-up comedian, Pranit More, in Gurugram rages on, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday summoned the comedian and the audience member—Himanshu Jangra, a web developer—who was involved in the exchange.

The controversy erupted after a clip of the exchange went viral on social media. During the interaction, Jangra narrated a dating experience, suggesting that spending around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani during a date entitled him to something in return from the woman.

Both More and Jangra laughed through the exchange that has now created a firestorm on social media, reportedly prompting the latter’s employer to sack him. Meanwhile, the comedian has deactivated his Instagram account in the face of mounting criticism.