Rs 370 biryani remark row escalates, NCW summons comic; FIR in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: As controversy over inappropriate comments made during a recent show by a stand-up comedian, Pranit More, in Gurugram rages on, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday summoned the comedian and the audience member—Himanshu Jangra, a web developer—who was involved in the exchange.
The controversy erupted after a clip of the exchange went viral on social media. During the interaction, Jangra narrated a dating experience, suggesting that spending around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani during a date entitled him to something in return from the woman.
Both More and Jangra laughed through the exchange that has now created a firestorm on social media, reportedly prompting the latter’s employer to sack him. Meanwhile, the comedian has deactivated his Instagram account in the face of mounting criticism.
Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and the viral video said they appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman. The commission said its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Haryana Director General of Police, seeking immediate and time-bound action and requesting an action taken report within seven days.
Expressing concern over the video’s content, the commission said the “normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman’s consent, dignity and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women’s safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence.”
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cyber police registered a case against the comedian, Jangra and others in Mumbai for allegedly disseminating “obscene and objectionable” content on social media and summoned them for an inquiry, an official said on Thursday.
The case was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station here following preliminary probe into viral video clips from the show hosted by More.