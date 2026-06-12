Sarnath Banerjee’s 'Absolute Jafar' questions ideas of home, identity and belonging

Q. Some parts of the book, especially in the beginning, are in black and white, while much of the latter half is rendered in colour.

Remembering and drawing slows you down. When you draw from memory, you're constantly asking yourself questions: What colour were the walls? How narrow was the street? What did the atmosphere feel like? Memory is imperfect, and that imperfection inevitably enters the drawings.

The shift between black and white and colour is tied to how I remember particular scenes. Sometimes I remember a moment primarily through light, shadow and tonal contrasts. Those scenes naturally become black and white. At other times, colour is central to the memory. Earlier, I wasn't particularly confident with colour and tended to see the world more through tones and tonalities. My son often tells me that my colouring has improved considerably.

Q. Is your own idea of home a definite one? Has writing this book changed your understanding of what home means?

One of the things I enjoy about comics and graphic novels is that they allow for multiple points of view. Most of us are not entirely certain about our beliefs or positions… We are often uncertain about what happiness means, what home means, what gives us security, or even what love is. Comics are a wonderful medium for expressing that uncertainty.

For Brighu, home is Delhi. Even after spending decades in Berlin, raising a child there and growing from a young man into a middle-aged man, he continues to hold on to Delhi as home. But for his son, that continuity may not exist. He may never live in Delhi in the same way.

At the same time, the India that Brighu remembers has changed. There has been this big movement towards a more conservative society—anti-women, anti-caste and anti-minority in many ways. Hence, the book also touches on the fear of returning home, because even a small change in something familiar can feel unsettling. So the book isn't trying to provide a definitive answer about home. It's a contemplation of what home means when people move between countries, cultures and generations.