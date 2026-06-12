Three held for duping DRDO employee of Rs 15 lakh in online investment scam

NEW DELHI: Three men—Sandeep Sain (30) and Parikshit (23) of Haryana and Sachin Jhakkar (25), of Rajasthan—have been arrested for the crime for allegedly duping a government employee serving with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of more than Rs 15 lakh in an online investment scam.

This comes after a complaint was filed in this regard on July 14 last year. According to the complainant, he was contacted through WhatsApp by some persons claiming to represent a work-from-home company engaged in property rental ratings and leasing tasks. He was added to a Telegram group, provided training and directed to register on multiple websites, a senior police officer said.

Initially, he received small profits after completing tasks assigned to him and making deposits. This gave a boost to his confidence, encouraging him to invest larger amounts by introducing schemes such as “charter leases,” “bonus tasks” and other lucrative investment opportunities.