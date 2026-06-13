2 rape-murder accused arrested after encounter

NEW DELHI: Two criminals carrying rewards of Rs 50,000 each and wanted in a sensational kidnapping-murder case in Ghaziabad were arrested after an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in south Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Saurabh alias Bhola alias Prince (25) and Gopal (23), both residents of Loni in Ghaziabad, sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the encounter near Aurobindo College in Malviya Nagar in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

They were admitted to the hospital under police security. Police said the two were wanted in separate cases relating to the alleged kidnapping and murder of a man in Ghaziabad and had been evading arrest for two weeks.