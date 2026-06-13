Coolest June day as rain and thunderstorms bring relief

NEW DELHI: Rain and thunderstorm activity brought temperatures down sharply across Delhi on Friday, making it the coolest day of June so far, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds through Saturday.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base station, settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees Celsius below normal and 4.1 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees Celsius below normal and 7.2 degrees Celsius lower than a day earlier.

At Palam, the maximum temperature was 33.5 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees Celsius below normal and 4.3 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day. The minimum temperature was 21.6 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal and 7.0 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day.