Cooling measures for animals at zoo, but guards left to bear searing heat

NEW DELHI: As Delhi’s heatwave continues to drive temperatures to extreme levels, security guards at the National Zoological Park are spending long hours outdoors under direct sunlight, often with limited opportunities for rest while monitoring visitors across the sprawling premises. The conditions have drawn attention to the challenges faced by frontline workers tasked with maintaining safety and order at the zoo.

There are also concerns about the workload being handled by the guards on duty. During a visit to the zoo, this writer could find only around 20 guards on the premises. Several sections of the zoo appeared unmonitored at different points. When asked, Savitri, a female security guard, said,

“The zoo employs approximately 110 to 115 guards in total, with 30 to 40 deployed during a single shift.” Earlier, the area surrounding the hippo enclosure appeared completely unmonitored despite regular visitor movement through the section. After the issue was brought to the attention of zoo authorities, two guards were stationed near the enclosure.

Most guards working at the zoo are employed on a contractual basis. Zoo director Dr Sanjit Kumar said guards earn approximately `800 to `850 per day. However, several guards disputed the figure, claiming their actual earnings amount to less than `650 per day despite working shifts lasting eight to nine hours. When asked about the relief arrangements for security personnel, Kumar said,