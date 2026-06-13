Delhi BJP rejig: 75% office-bearers may be replaced with young faces

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP is all set for a major organisational reshuffle in the wake of MoS Harsh Malhotra’s recent appointment as the party’s state unit head. The proposed changes are expected to cover several key organisational posts, including vice-presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries.

Sources said that about 75% of the party’s state office-bearers are likely to be replaced by fresh and young faces. According to party sources, the BJP leadership is preparing for a comprehensive overhaul of its Delhi organisation, aimed at strengthening the party structure after a year of its return to power and ahead of the crucial next years’ municipal polls.

After taking over the party’s reins last month, Malhotra had said, “We expect to complete the reorganisation and the appointment of office-bearers in the next two months.”

Party insiders said the reshuffle is being viewed as an effort to align the Delhi unit with the BJP’s broader organisational strategy of promoting fresh leadership while balancing social and regional representation. It also aims to remove several deadwoods, who have been holding onto the positions despite lagging on performance.