Delhi High Court notice to filmmakers on Khan plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the directors and producers of the movie “Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy” on actor Salman Khan’s plea to ban the film.

A vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna passed the order on Khan’s plea that has claimed that the movie, which alleges that he had connections with the underworld, was made without his consent.Khan has sought the stay on release of the film in his already pending suit for the protection of his personality rights. The court had earlier passed an interim order, protecting the actor’s personality rights.

“This application has been filed for the impleadment of Amit Jani (producer), Jani FireFox Films; Bharat Shrinate (director); and Akshay Pandey (casting director). Let a notice be issued. An application… has also been filed for a stay on the release of the film Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy. The trailer has been released today even though it was supposed to be released on 20 June. List on June 19,” the judge said.

The judge directed the respondents to file their responses by June 19, when the court will hear the matter. The fresh application by the actor has alleged that the movie claims he has links to the underworld and that the film’s poster was defamatory and violated his personality rights.

It claimed that the film infringed upon his right to a fair trial in the alleged blackbuck hunting case, as “proceedings related to the matter remain pending before the Rajasthan HC and the Supreme Court”.

“The film’s poster, released on May 29, features a character bearing a close physical resemblance to him and wearing a distinctive bracelet associated with the actor,” the plea claimed. It stated that Khan initially sent a legal notice to the filmmakers; however, Jani publicly tore up the notice during an interview available online and later posted on X that he was being threatened by Khan and the underworld.