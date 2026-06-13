Government promises all help, assures best medical care for injured

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the loss of lives in the Tughlakabad fire incident and assured medical care for injured people. The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation, and all departments concerned are working in coordination to provide timely support and assistance to those affected, she said in a post on X.

“The loss of lives in the fire incident in Tughlakabad is deeply saddening. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured and strength to all those affected by this tragedy,” Gupta said. “The best possible medical care is being ensured for the injured, while all necessary assistance is being extended to the affected families,” she added.

Meanwhile, AAP questioned the government over the status of enquiry reports into recent fire incidents and demanded all reports be made public. The party noted that without the findings of investigations, it is impossible to determine responsibility or prevent similar incidents in the future.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said enquirie reports into the Palam, Vivek Vihar, and Malviya Nagar fire are yet to be released. He asked if inquiry reports are never made public, how will anyone know how the fire started and who was responsible?