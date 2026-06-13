L-G reviews key infra, green projects

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Yamuna Sports Complex to review the action taken report on key environmental and infrastructure projects across the national capital.
According to the L-G Secretariat, detailed assessments were conducted on the Yamuna riverfront development project and the comprehensive plan for the rejuvenation of Yamuna Bazar and the adjoining ghats.
The review also examined the time-bound restoration of 101 water bodies under Phase I, including flagship projects in Dwarka and Rohini. In addition, the progress of major socioeconomic infrastructure initiatives across Delhi, spanning hospitality, healthcare, luxury retail and logistics hubs, came under close scrutiny.
With the monsoon season approaching, the meeting reviewed the status of the Desilting Action Plan 2026 across critical zones and identified waterlogging-prone locations.
The operational readiness of the central flood control room ahead of the June 15 deadline was also assessed. The LG Secretariat said the timely implementation of these initiatives is crucial to strengthening Delhi’s resilience and advancing the vision of a progressive and Viksit Delhi.
Besides this, L-G Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday renamed the Britannia Chowk on the Lawrence Road as the ‘Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk’ in honour of late senior journalist and MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra (Minna), who served as the Editor of the Punjab Kesari Group.
Sandhu and CM Gupta jointly inaugurated the chowk and unveiled the naming plaque. Speaking on the occasion, the L-G described the Delhi Government’s initiative as a commendable gesture that would help preserve the memory of Chopra’s contributions for generations to come.
“He was not merely a journalist or public representative, but a personality deeply devoted to society and the nation. His generosity, courage and affection for people set him apart and earned him widespread respect,” the L-G expressed, adding that it is now the collective responsibility of citizens, the administration and the family to ensure that the chowk emerges as one of Delhi’s cleanest, most beautiful and well-maintained public spaces. He said it would preserve the dignity and
legacy associated with Chopra’s name. “This intersection now stands as a lasting tribute to his bold journalism and to the enduring legacy of his distinguished family,” he said.
Meanwhile, Gupta dwelt on Chopra’s contributions to journalism, public life and social service. His works would continue to inspire future generations, she added.
Monsoon preparedness in focus of meeting
With the monsoon season approaching, the meeting reviewed the status of the Desilting Action Plan 2026 across critical zones and identified waterlogging-prone locations. The operational readiness of the central flood control room ahead of the June 15 deadline was also assessed in the meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Sandhu.