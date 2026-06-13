L-G reviews key infra, green projects

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Yamuna Sports Complex to review the action taken report on key environmental and infrastructure projects across the national capital.

According to the L-G Secretariat, detailed assessments were conducted on the Yamuna riverfront development project and the comprehensive plan for the rejuvenation of Yamuna Bazar and the adjoining ghats.

The review also examined the time-bound restoration of 101 water bodies under Phase I, including flagship projects in Dwarka and Rohini. In addition, the progress of major socioeconomic infrastructure initiatives across Delhi, spanning hospitality, healthcare, luxury retail and logistics hubs, came under close scrutiny.

With the monsoon season approaching, the meeting reviewed the status of the Desilting Action Plan 2026 across critical zones and identified waterlogging-prone locations.

The operational readiness of the central flood control room ahead of the June 15 deadline was also assessed. The LG Secretariat said the timely implementation of these initiatives is crucial to strengthening Delhi’s resilience and advancing the vision of a progressive and Viksit Delhi.