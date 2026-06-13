Man promises jobs at Teg Bahadur to 23, dupes them of Rs 5.5L; arrested

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly duping 23 unemployed youths of over Rs 5.5 lakh by falsely promising them contractual jobs at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi.

The accused, identified as Manish Kumar, is a BSc nursing graduate. According to police, he was addicted to gambling and alcohol and allegedly devised the scam to pay off his debt.

Kumar was arrested on June 9 from GTB Enclave in Shahdara following a complaint by 23 victims. Police said he lured them by claiming that GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden had vacancies for contractual posts, offering a monthly salary of around Rs 21,000.

In order to gain their confidence, he stated that his father was employed at a senior position in the hospital. He also misrepresented that he had strong connections in the hospital administration, through which he could arrange appointments.

Believing his claims, the complainants submitted their educational certificates, Aadhaar cards, and other personal documents. Thereafter, the accused induced them to deposit amounts of `20,000 to 25,000 each as a security deposit on the false pretext of facilitating their appointments as nursing assistants and data entry operators on a contractual basis for a period up to three years.

After collecting the money and documents from the complainants, the accused continued to assure them that the recruitment process was underway. No appointments were given despite the complainants repeatedly contacting the accused. Later he stopped responding to their calls, switched off his mobile phone and absconded.