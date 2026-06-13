MCD proposes PPP model to revamp 13 school stadiums

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed a public-private partnership (PPP) model for the 13 stadiums under its education department, under which a single private operator would be appointed for each facility to develop, operate and maintain sports infrastructure at its own cost.

According to the draft policy, which is currently being finalised and will require formal approval from higher authorities, the initiative aims to “activate underutilised stadiums through the development of high-quality multi-sport infrastructure without any direct capital expenditure by the civic body.”

At present, the MCD operates 13 stadiums that are primarily used for inter-zonal games and tournaments involving students enrolled in its schools. These facilities host a range of sporting activities, including football, cricket, volleyball, badminton and athletics.

Under the proposed framework, professionally managed coaching academies will provide free access to students enrolled in MCD schools, while residents of Delhi will be able to avail coaching facilities on commercial terms determined by the operator.