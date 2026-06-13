Nation a strong growth engine under Modi: CM

NEW DELHI: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the longest continuously serving person in his post, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday hailed 12 years of his leadership. Reflecting on his tenure, she said India has emerged as an engine of strong global growth on his watch.

Addressing a press conference alongside state BJP president Harsh Malhotra, she highlighted key achievements of the Centre. Discussing development, she observed,

“Back in 2014, the country had a metro network of 248 kilometres, which has now expanded to over 1,095 kilometres, covering 26 cities. Delhi’s metro network has expanded to nearly 400 kilometres.

The first ring metro service has already commenced, while work on an additional 180 kilometres of metro expansion has also begun. Further, more than 164 airports are currently operational in the country, making India the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world.”

Stressing that the national capital has benefited from PM Modi’s leadership at the Centre, Gupta said, “The Modi government has brought unprecedented transformation to Delhi over the past 12 years. To install sewer networks in unauthorised colonies and prevent the flow of untreated water into the Yamuna River, the Central Government allocated nearly `3,000 crore to the previous Delhi government.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Centre provided Rs 1,550 crore to help remove Delhi’s garbage mountains and improve sanitation infrastructure, resulting in a continuous reduction of landfill waste.” She further stated that Delhi had received Rs 821 crore as special assistance during the 2025–26 financial year to accelerate various development projects.

Meanwhile, Malhotra dwelt on the benefits of Central schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, under which 4.5 lakh kilometres of rural roads have been constructed over the last 12 years.